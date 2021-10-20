Bertrand Cantat at the Théâtre de la Colline: new controversy around the composer’s programming

Wajdi Mouawad, the director of the Théâtre de la Colline (Paris) refuses to deprogram Bertrand Cantat. The composer convicted of the murder of his companion in 2003 must compose the music for his next show.

Bertrand Cantat is programmed at the Théâtre de la Colline in Paris. The composer was convicted in 2003 for the murder of his partner, Marie Trintignant. Its programming is contested by the community #metootheatre who for several weeks has been denouncing sexual and sexist harassment behavior in the entertainment world.

Wajdi Mouawad refuses to take the place of justice

Under pressure, Wajdi Mouawad director of the Parisian Theater refuses to deprogram Bertrand Cantat, who must compose the music for his next show. In a long press release, the official explains that he adheres to “the fights for equality between women and men and that against violence and sexual harassment”.

On the other hand, he does not wish to “take the place of justice” so as not to fall on “slippery ground where revenge has taken precedence over the complexity of conflicts”. “With this dictatorship which does not say its name, I will never associate”, indicates Wajdi Mouawad who announces to leave the direction of the theater “on the spot” if “the Minister of Culture or the President of the Republic […] consider that my positions are contrary to republican principles. ”In addition, the director also refuses to deprogram Jean-Pierre Baro, director, targeted by a complaint for rape classified without follow-up.





A position denounced by the association “Dare feminism!” who considers that “programming Cantat” is “to minimize the seriousness of his gesture, and to minimize all male macho violence”.

Program #Cantat, who killed Marie Trintignant by smashing her skull, is to minimize the seriousness of her gesture, and to minimize all male macho violence. #feminicide

The #culture has a responsibility in shaping our representations. No celebrated aggressor! https://t.co/9MSZG3rfy4 – Dare feminism! (@osezlefeminisme) October 20, 2021

Roselyne Bachelot “regrets” the programming of Cantat

Monday, October 18, the Minister of Culture regretted that “Bertrand Cantat was invited”. “There are two things: the freedom of creation, of course, and the question is to be asked of Wajdi Mouawad who cannot in this area be accused of the slightest complacency in the fight against gender-based and sexual violence […] I do not have to intervene in the management of the Hill, I nevertheless regret that Bertrand Cantat was invited “, estimated Roselyne Bachelot interviewed on France Inter.

As Liberation reminds us, this is not the first collaboration between Bertrand Cantat and Wajdi Mouawad. In 2011, Bertrand Cantat was to participate in the show “Des femmes” at the Avignon festival. The controversy was such that the composer had to cancel his participation.