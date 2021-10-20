Bitcoin: BTC shatters its previous record and climbs to new heights!

Bitcoin recorded this Wednesday, October 20, 2021 a whole new valuation record, blithely surpassing its previous high of last spring. After spending part of the summer seeing its price correct up to 50% lower than its peak, the price of BTC is panicking in this re-entry.

A new record at $ 67,000 … soon broken?

Bitcoin price in US dollars over 5 years.



After sinking at the same time as all the other speculative assets at the beginning of 2020 in the heart of the Covid-19 crisis, Bitcoin has started a crazy recovery in eighteen months. Several times announced as dead and buried, the object of numerous criticisms, in particular governmental and environmental, rarely justified, Bitcoin has just set a record today having traded at a price of $ 67,000 per unit for a few minutes this afternoon, before “stabilizing” above $ 66,500, the asset remaining, as usual, highly volatile. In euros, a Bitcoin is currently exchanged for more than € 57,000.

Whimsical Tesla creator Elon Musk tweeted extensively about Bitcoin in 2021, until he was accused of manipulating its price



Among the explanations that can be found for this strong bullish movement: the return to the light of the queen of cryptocurrency, which became legal tender over the summer in a small South American country, El Salvador, increasingly positive opinions from private investment banks, a character demonstrated as an investment protecting against inflation and weak national currencies, the possibility of using crypto-currencies to exchange value outside the traditional banking financial circuits … And since the beginning of the week, the arrival of Bitcoin on the New York stock market, the largest in the world, through the legalization of financial derivatives reproducing the course of BTC. The queen cryptocurrency is democratizing and has become more accessible than ever to an ever greater number of users, investors and speculators … the maximum number of Bitcoin that can exist will always remain limited to 21 million coins. Hence an inevitable rise in prices!

Bitcoin has come a long way … but always comes back!

A spectacular increase in two years for BTC.



In 2020, the price of Bitcoin having fallen as low as $ 5,000 at least in March during the crash of all investment products, before gradually rising again during the year. Exactly one year ago, on October 20, 2020, a Bitcoin traded for just under $ 12,000, i.e. a theoretical pre-tax gain of 458% in twelve months. ! BTC had continued its momentum all winter and then into the spring, climbing to its previous all-time high of $ 64,895 on April 14, 2021 … before dropping as low as $ 29,000 just two months later, in June 2021.





Bitcoin critics denounce its energy consumption and accuse it of accelerating global warming, its supporters claim the increasing use of clean or surplus energy by miners



The recovery has since been slow and gradual, with false starts and doubts, Bitcoin that has been the subject of much criticism, mostly unwarranted, on the part of government central banks and environmental associations, but its fundamental qualities as an alternative currency disconnected from state financial systems have always ended up attracting new investors. If Bitcoin is by far the best known and oldest cryptocurrency, existing now since 2009, many other cryptocurrencies have been born in its wake, without ever equaling it in terms of popularity, but also attracting a large number of speculators in a market for the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment that is growing, but still in its infancy.

Steam had given up accepting payments in Bitcoin at the end of 2017, citing the very high transaction fees linked to the bubble of the time



Until 2017 for example, the Steam platform accepted Bitcoin as a means of payment, before deactivating this feature because of the too great volatility of the currency, then, recently, to ban all games using crypto systems in its catalog there is A few days. 4 years later, Bitcoin has entered popular culture so much that it could be at the heart of the plot of GTA 6. Today it is even possible to pay with BTC in large chain cafes or fast food restaurants… In El Salvador only. When with us?

Just walked into a McDonald’s in San Salvador to see if I could pay for my breakfast with bitcoin, tbh fully expecting to be told no. But low and behold, they printed a ticket with QR that took me to a webpage with Lightning invoice, and now I’m enjoying my desayuno traditional! pic.twitter.com/NYCkMNbv7U – Aaron van Wirdum (@AaronvanW) September 7, 2021

Investing in cryptocurrencies and financial assets always presents a risk of total or partial loss of the invested capital. It must be carefully considered by multiplying the sources of documentation and rigorously assessing the risks incurred in the short, medium and long term.