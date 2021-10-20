Bitcoin: First bitcoin ETF makes booming debut on Wall Street

(BFM Bourse) – Bitcoin is trading near its all-time high last April this Wednesday morning, the day after the successful launch of the first ETF backed by the first cryptocurrency.

The first US bitcoin-linked index investment fund (ETF) made a noticeable debut on Wall Street on Tuesday, pushing up the price of cryptocurrency as many industry players see this new product as a vehicle for popularizing currencies digital. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (or $ BITO), a so-called index fund or ETF (exchange traded fund), that is to say an investment fund whose shares can be bought or sold at any time, ended in up 4.95% to $ 41.98 per share, according to final figures after the close.

Some 23.9 million shares worth more than an estimated $ 1 billion changed hands in that first trading session, according to Bloomberg News calculations, making it – by far – the biggest launch in the world. year 2021 for an ETF – ahead of the $ BUZZ, an ETF made up of company securities making the “buzz” on social networks as its name suggests, launched by Dave Portnoy last April

The arrival of this new fund has boosted the price of bitcoin in recent days. On Tuesday, the cryptocurrency queen reached her highest level in six months surpassing $ 64,000 and heading towards her all-time high of $ 64,870, reached in April. This Wednesday at midday, the price of bitcoin remains very high and is still trading around 64,000 dollars.

The vigilant SEC

As a sign of the importance of the arrival of this financial product linked to the most popular of digital currencies, the executives of ProShares, the company that launched this investment vehicle, had come to the New York Stock Exchange for ring the bell which symbolizes the opening of the market.

By purchasing shares of this new ETF, investors are not betting directly on bitcoins. Their money is placed in bitcoin-linked futures contracts. The indirect aspect of this placement was fundamental in the eyes of the American market regulator, the SEC, which regularly warned about the significant volatility of bitcoin.

“Before investing in a fund that holds future contracts on bitcoin, make sure you have weighed the risks and the benefits,” warned, in a tweet last week, the stock market policeman, who did not is nevertheless not opposed to the registration of this new ETF. So far, the SEC has consistently rejected all registration applications submitted to it since the first one in 2013.





“Highly speculative”



Bitcoin-indexed ETFs already exist in Canada or Asia and on the American market itself, where several funds replicate, through several means, the evolution of cryptocurrencies or companies in the sector. But the fund launched by ProShares is considered to be the consumer product most directly linked to bitcoin available to the American market, whose financial surface is by far the largest in the world.

Many industry specialists have relativized the launch of this product, believing that investors who wanted exposure to bitcoin already had the possibility of buying it very easily. “This is not the definitive solution, but it is a good temporary solution,” commented Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek. For him, the real revolution was the launch, in 2017, of bitcoin futures contracts, on which the new fund introduced on Tuesday is based.

Asked Tuesday on CNBC, the chairman of the SEC, Gary Gensler, also linked the ProShares fund to futures contracts and stressed that they had been successfully regulated for four years. However, even if the exposure to bitcoin is only indirect, “it remains a highly speculative asset class,” he insisted, “and viewers should understand that. Under (this product) it is there is still that same aspect of volatility and speculation. “

“A product for institutional investors”



After its April record, bitcoin, born in 2009, has lost more than half of its value, before rebounding. For Art Hogan of National Securities, the arrival of this new financial product “was certainly one of the most anticipated and this is what pushed the cryptocurrency upwards,” said the analyst. “But often when you see such anticipation it is followed by a downward movement, reflecting a motivation like, ‘you buy on the rumor but you sell when the news comes’,” he warned.

For Nicholas Colas, the new ETF “is more of a product for institutional investors than for individuals”, who have “already found a path” to cryptocurrencies mainly through the many existing exchange platforms, including Coinbase, the most famous .

Many other investment firms are already looking to step into the open breach, including Grayscale, which until now owned the most popular bitcoin-linked investment fund. The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF, of the company Valkyrie Investments, could in turn go public in the coming days.

