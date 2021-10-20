Bitcoin October 19, 2021 – Ready for a fresh start?

Bitcoin (BTC) at $ 64,000 – The markets appear to be benefiting from the buzz surrounding the launch of the ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF. New all-time highs for Bitcoin are now just a tap away from the bulls.

Bitcoin at $ 64,000: A Bitcoin futures ETF on the New York Stock Exchange

Bitcoin crosses $ 64,000 today, October 19, 2021. It is trading at $ 64,138 at the time of writing, and is currently recording a 4.36% daily gain. Today is a historic day for Bitcoin, with the launch of the ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the first Bitcoin futures ETF under the BITO ticker.

According to the New York Stock Exchange, this first exchange-traded fund opened at a price of $ 40 per share. The SEC had approved on October 15, 2021, the ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF and the Bitcoin futures ETF of Valkyries.

It is in this context that Grayscale announced this week that he will also embark on the adventure of Bitcoin ETFs. The asset manager has officially made a filing with the SEC to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which is the world’s largest Bitcoin fund first listed in 2013, into an ETF.

New Bitcoin ATHs Looming: The Last Hundreds of Dollars

Bitcoin is only a few hundred dollars away from its current ATH. According to trader Rekt Capital, Bitcoin should “ explode to new historical heights “, if it closes the day above $ 63,700.





Publication of Rekt Capital – Source: Twitter

Bitcoin Could Make the Last Hundreds of Dollars driven by the influx of good news in the markets. Chainalysis announced in a statement today, that he was going to add Bitcoin to his portfolio through the brokerage services of the New York Digital Investment Group. Chainalysis CEO Michael Gronager spoke about this first cryptocurrency purchase, suggesting other acquisitions to come :

“This is Chainalysis’s first cryptocurrency acquisition, and we will continue to research other digital assets as potential future investments. “

How far will Bitcoin go this time around before a major correction in its price? It had reached an all-time high around $ 64,700? The acquisition of 1.5 billion Bitcoin by Tesla at the time had contributed to the sharp rise in the price of Bitcoin. The latter is on the verge of reaching new heights, as Tesla has recorded an additional $ 1 billion in profit thanks to Bitcoin.

