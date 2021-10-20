Black Desert: The MMO also goes to meet Squid Game!

Launched in 2016 but having experienced many evolutions, Pearl Abyss’s MMO Black Desert is regularly animated by various events. The most recent is the most popular Netflix series of the moment, Squid Game.

In July, Black Desert received its very first cooperative dungeon. However, only act 1 of this exploration was available, and it was not until October for players to be able to launch into act 2. This dungeon, capable of taking groups of 5 players, mixes puzzles and fights with, at the end, many rewards. To enter the maze, players must have a Tear of Talibre, an item that can be obtained using the code ATOR-AXXI-ONPA-RTII. But act 2 of the dungeon does not happen alone, since a Halloween event also appeared in the title, part of which is inspired by Squid Game. Available on PC and console, it notably introduces an amusement park built by Marni:

Specially designed to give players chills, it houses a Haunted House and its sinister quest where players will have to find a teddy bear of a child in tears. In their research, they will encounter ghosts and cross other obstacles hidden in the darkness. Adventurers will need to pilot a mischievous Jackotiron to be able to interact with the chests containing the teddy bear. Players who complete this quest will be rewarded with special dice, useful for the Ancient Occult Adventure mini-game.



A new temporary mini-game, called Green Light, Red Light, is one of the attractions on offer. This is the game one, two, three Sun, obviously inspired by the children’s game that we find in a deadly version within the hit series Squid Game. On top of that, players can bet on robot fights. Upon visiting Marcellin, players will discover two upgraded Oogs competing against each other. If they choose well, adventurers can claim new rewards.

Finally, note the presence of connection bonus allowing to obtain 100 Cron Stones, a “Halloween Cosplay Box”, a “Marni’s Fuel Box”, and a special gift pack worth € 35. It contains an Outfit Box, 5 Combat and Skill EXP Scrolls + 300% (60 min), and Advice from Valks (+60), and can be picked up on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and the PS Store.