BMW M135i xDrive: small improvements

Unveiled two years ago, the third generation of the 1 Series is still far from going through the restyling box. But BMW did not want to wait to improve the more muscular variant, the M135i xDrive.

The manufacturer has “refined the technical characteristics” to have “a significantly improved road behavior”, which makes it possible to better exploit the capacities of the engine, which remains a four-cylinder of 306 hp associated with the xDrive all-wheel drive.





First, the camber values ​​of the front wheels have been increased to optimize the absorption of lateral forces when cornering. Then new brackets were used to secure the front wishbones, while the rear axle control and swingarm brackets were also redesigned. Finally, the spring / shock absorber assemblies have been recalibrated. The brand promises better behavior in the corners.

The brand has also revised the sound in the passenger compartment. The sound from the exhaust is amplified by the speakers in a more “authentic” way. In addition, the M135i is offered with new body colors, including the M Yellow Sao Paulo pictured here, as well as the Frozen Orange and the Frozen Pure Gray. Customers can make a special request to the BMW Individual service.