Bordeaux wines are already pushing against the PestiRiv study – Liberation

Not yet started, the unprecedented study conducted by Public Health France and the National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety (ANSES) on the exposure of local residents to pesticides used in vineyards, called PestiRiv, is already paying the price of pressure from the Bordeaux region. The powerful Bordeaux Wine Interprofessional Council (CIVB), which defends the interests of the sector, calls on the State to complain about the methodology implemented by ANSES and Public Health France. In a letter addressed to the prefect of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, dated October 1 and consulted by Release, its president, Bernard Farges, says he has “Been warned by [ses] national authorities for the disparity in the location of samples, with more than half of the study taking place in Gironde ”. The Cniv, the national inter-professional organization, “Asked the organization […] an exchange meeting to discuss this surprising distribution of the sampling, discuss the protocol and the policy for disseminating the results ”, relates the representative. The CIVB does not even bother to act in the shadows. A copy of the letter was sent to the national authorities of the viticultural sector …