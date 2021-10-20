Box-office France: James Bond in majesty, Dune biggest success of the year

Dying can wait continues its good momentum, exceeding 2 million admissions. Eiffel is second with nearly 500,000 tickets sold in one week. Dune achieves the feat of dethroning Kaamelott who was so far No. 1 of the year 2021.





BOX-OFFICE FROM 14 TO 20 OCTOBER 2021: THE TOP 10

James Bond continues his mission, with success. To die can wait remains firmly anchored in first position and has already crossed 2 million admissions as we indicated to you on October 18th.

This new opus from 007 thus joins Tenet, Adieu les cons, Kaamelott, Dune and Bac Nord, previous feature films to have crossed the threshold of 2 million since the appearance of Covid-19 and the upheavals it has caused.

But it only took twelve days for Mourir can wait, against a little less than a month for Dune and Kaamelott, to reach this milestone. The new James Bond seems to be on course to join them and overtake them at the top of the box office of the year 2021 … To be continued!

Dune by Denis Villeneuve manages to beat the record for Kaamelott – First part: the comedy by Alexandre Astier occupied until today the first place of the box office of this year 2021. Dune goes ahead by registering precisely 2,655,361 entries , against 2,641,396 for Kaamelott. Dune is this week 4th.

This week’s box office gives pride of place to novelties: of the top 10 places, 4 are occupied by novelties, starting with Eiffel. The big budget French film, led by Romain Duris and Emma Mackey, brought together more than 400,000 curious people for its first week, and came directly in 2nd place.





It is followed by The wolf and the lion, a family film, which attracted almost 200,000 spectators for its first week of operation. Always new sides, intended for a family audience, note the animated film The Addams Family 2, in 5th place, with just over 150,000 tickets sold.

Just behind, in 6th position, place for the new Ridley Scott, The Last Duel, which attracts 147,000 spectators. Julie (in 12 chapters), noticed at the Cannes Film Festival this year, thanks to an interpretation prize for its main actress, brings together almost 70,000 cinephiles. With this score, the Norwegian director Joachim Trier achieves his best start in France, ahead of Oslo, August 31 released in 2012.

On the continuation side, Black Box with Pierre Niney crosses the milestone of one million admissions, and North Bac stays the course, with 60,000 new tickets sold. For the record, the latter is to date the third biggest success of the year at the French box office.

In 10th position, the Marvel production Shang-Chi resists, and approaches 1.5 million cumulative admissions.

