Boxes of alprazolam, a generic drug of Xanax, recalled after serious error in the leaflet

Boxes of the tranquilizer alprazolam were recalled by its manufacturer, after the observation of an error in the indication of the maximum doses in the leaflet. A small mistake, which can have serious consequences.

The French drug authority on Tuesday, October 19 recalled boxes of alprazolam, a tranquilizer, after noting an error in the instructions. In some batches, in fact, the latter indicates maximum doses that are far too high, very much higher than reality, indicates the ANSM in a press release.

A thousand times the recommended dose

Thus, in its press release, the drug agency specifies that the recall concerns: “all batches of Alprazolam HCS 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg, tablet, currently on the market is produced by the Krka laboratory, in agreement with the ANSM, due to an error in the instructions concerning the maximum recommended dose “.

In the boxes concerned, the instructions are therefore incorrect. In the section “How to take this medicine, it is written in the leaflet:” Recommended dose: your doctor may increase your dose if necessary. up to the maximum dose of 4 g per day (instead of 4 mg per day), divided into several intakes during the day. “





What are the risks of an overdose?

As Le Parisien reminds us, alprazolam is one of the best-selling tranquilizers in France, essentially known as Xanax, the drug developed by Pfizer. Alprazolam marketed by the Krka laboratory is a generic, but it is the same molecule.

The ANSM specifies that “taking a dose greater than the maximum recommended dose leads to an overdose which may occur, depending on the quantity ingested, drowsiness, signs of confusion, lethargy, or even a coma in the most serious cases of overdose, in particular in the event of simultaneous intake of several treatments “.

Unavailable for the next few weeks

The ANSM asks pharmacists to no longer distribute the batches of this drug concerned, while recalling that alprazolam is widely marketed in France, and that the drug from the Krka laboratory remains in the minority.

“In view of this recall, the boxes of Alprazolam HCS 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg, tablet will be unavailable over the next few weeks in order to include the corrected instructions”.