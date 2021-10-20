Bronchiolitis epidemic: the curves that allow us to understand

Normally, we don’t see these kinds of figures until mid-November. The graph below, which shows the share of emergency room visits for bronchiolitis (out of 10,000 passages) shows this.

This is an increase of 33% from the previous week. It is above all much higher than the average of recent years over this period. “We have 799 hospitalizations after going to the emergency room while in general, we are at this period around 350”, explains to HuffPost Delphine Viriot, epidemiologist at Public Health France, specialist in bronchiolitis.

SCIENCE – Doctors feared it, and every week seems to confirm a sharp increase in the epidemic. We are not talking here of Covid-19, which also seems to be on the rise, but of bronchiolitis, this respiratory disease that affects young babies. According to the latest figures from Public Health France published this Wednesday, October 20, 2,377 children under the age of two went to the emergency room between October 11 and 17.

But if the winter was particularly calm on the side of the bronchiolitis, an epidemic peak took place in the spring, until April. But then the epidemic did not return to normal at all. “Circulation continued in the summer, but in an atypical and moderate manner, with unusually high levels, but without peak,” explains Delphine Viriot. The graph below gives a better idea of ​​this situation.

One of the “positive” consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the drastic reduction in other more classic winter illnesses, from influenza to gastroenteritis and bronchiolitis. In reality, it is not the coronavirus, but more likely the barrier gestures and the confinements that have limited the spread of these viruses.

It is impossible to say for sure what the size of this epidemic will be and what its impact on the health system will be, with the risk of running out of intensive care beds suitable for infants. To understand why the bronchiolitis epidemic could be on an exceptional scale, we have to go back in time a little, stop at last winter, but above all focus on spring and summer 2021.

We also note that the spring peak was much less important than the usual winter peak. Instead of having around 5,000 emergency room visits per week, hospitals were seeing 2,500 babies under two years of age pouring in with bronchiolitis. “Overall, in the spring 2021 epidemic, we had twice as many cases as for a classic winter season,” explains Delphine Viriot.





How to explain these strange curves? Difficult to say with any certainty, but one hypothesis emerges in particular. The respiratory syncytial virus that causes bronchiolitis is extremely contagious, about as much as the coronavirus before the variant appeared (R0 or virus reproduction rate between 3 and 4). This means that it infects very easily and very quickly and that it takes a lot of immunized within the population for an epidemic to die out.

No more “naive” children who can be infected

“Each year, we have a new reserve of naive individuals, babies who have just been born, who allow the virus to circulate,” explains Sibylle Bernard-Stoecklin, epidemiologist for Public Health France. And since this virus is very contagious, most infants get it (not serious in the overwhelming majority of cases). “For children from 4 to 5 years old, approximately 90% of the population has encountered this virus and has immunity”, specifies the researcher.

But as there was no epidemic in winter 2020, certainly thanks to the multiple barrier gestures, infants born after winter 2019 were still “naive”. It was enough for the bronchiolitis virus to come back for them to be infected.

This is what appears to have happened in the spring, except that the outbreak was much weaker than usual. This may be due to barrier gestures, to the third confinement with the closure of nurseries and schools, to questions of climate, behavior … Difficult to be sure.

In any case, the “peak” was much lower and many children were still naive, contaminable. This hypothesis would explain the unusual circulation of the virus during the summer and the sudden and early rise in the number of cases in September. In which case, the risk is a much higher peak this winter than in other years, because it would be necessary to add to the new infants those who have not been infected for a year. The problem is that a higher peak may lead to a possible saturation of resuscitation services in some areas.

“A large-scale epidemic this winter is one of the scenarios,” explains Delphine Viriot, recalling that it is not possible to predict what will happen. “The barrier gestures have resulted in fewer infections, so we must continue to apply them, but it remains to be seen to what extent this instruction will be respected,” notes the epidemiologist.

