by wanting to put WiFi on the Moon, NASA finds an idea to create a high-speed network

NASA is currently studying an idea that may seem wacky: to develop and deploy a WiFi network directly on the moon.

What if the answer to digital inequalities was on our nearest natural satellite? NASA used a study in Cleveland, USA to find a solution to the digital divide. In this city, according to the national Digital Inclusion Alliance, 31% of the inhabitants do not have access to broadband and a local organization called on the Glenn Research Center of NASA to “examine the technical barriers of digital inequality“.

Streetlights that make routers

An opportunity for researchers to use the Moon case for the study. “We were thrilled. It was a great opportunity to develop solutions to the challenges we face in connectivity on the Moon for the Artemis program ”, explains Mary Lobo, director of technological incubation and innovation at this laboratory. The cited program is simply the one that wants to send humans back to the Moon, after the Apollo missions.





The Glenn Research Center thus attempted to resolve the technical challenges by applying approaches adapted to the environment of our satellite. The results are rather interesting, since routers spaced about 100m from each other on about 20,000 streetlights in Cleveland would solve the city’s problems. Each house would then have access to a downstream speed of 7.5 Mb / s, “enough to do homework or make an IP call, but not enough to stream 4K video. By bringing the routers closer together and installing them between 50 and 75 m from each other, we would considerably improve the bandwidth ” explains the head of the research team.

The association that called on NASA then pushed to install these infrastructures. One of the county officials says that “lhe work of Nasa is helping to prepare the ground for the evaluation of the responses to the calls for tenders in order to determine the most effective plan to connect our neighborhoods ”.

What about the Moon?

We would almost forget the basic project. The idea is to install a network in a large crater near the South Pole of the Moon, a dream location for a lunar base.

For efficient exploration, a network must be installed there, connect to the Deep Space Network and connect all devices to it: habitats, laboratories, gateways, vehicles, etc. Several obstacles must still be taken into account: the desolate terrain is much less prone to interference, but the Moon does not have a developed electrical network, for example. A first major challenge to take up.

“The team recommends mounting the routers on several 7-meter-high poles attached to habitats, landers or other large equipment. Unlike a single large tower, this approach would provide astronauts in their habitats with network stability, while mobile explorers could move between routers ”, can we read on the NASA website.

Source: Digital