C to you: Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine puts on a swimsuit on the set following a surprising bet

A rather particular scene took place in the C à vous program of October 19, broadcast on France 5. It was about the weather forecast, swimsuits, and the presenter Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine.

Little surprise. The weather has been fine in recent days and October 19 was particularly mild in terms of temperatures. And it’s a subject as mundane as the weather that caused a rather unusual scene in the show C à vous of this October 19 broadcast, like every day, on France 5. It all started with a little flashback to return to the words of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine, better known by the sympathetic nickname of Babette. Words which, she doubtless thought, would be quickly forgotten. Except that in the age of television, everything is filmed and therefore obviously nothing is forgotten.

It is the journalist Matthieu Belliard who has the pleasure to bounce back on the subject of weather. “Just to close this weather chapter, I’m not going to leave you like that. Babette, you made a commitment in front of viewers “. After these few words, thea sequence with Evelyne Dhéliat, guest on the show on Friday, October 15 to talk about her fight against breast cancer, is broadcast. A sequence in which it talks about very high temperatures for the season, which leads Babette to reply: “So we will be in swimsuits on the set of C to you “. Words that have not fallen on deaf ears since the famous weather presenter answers tit for tat: “Chick? “.

Pierre Lescure appears with Babette’s head on his clothes

Far from deflating, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine takes up the challenge. “Okay. No no, but I will be in a swimsuit Tuesday on the set of C to you“. A promise that has not been forgotten by its chroniclers and as promised, it is therefore barely restraining herself from laughing as the host begins to take off her jacket “Am I the type to break my promises? “. Crazy general laughter, especially since Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine’s swimsuit has something to laugh about. “I agree to put myself in a swimsuit on the plateau from C to you, but because I have a special swimsuit. A Pierre Lescure swimsuit! It resists everything!“And the icing on the cake, Pierre Lescure had even put the head of the host on his own t-shirt. Two Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine are better than one.

