Camélia Jordana, Isabelle Huppert, Irina Shayk … shower of stars for a chic evening

The stars met at the Palais de Tokyo, in the capital, to attend the Anne Imhof exhibition called “Still Life” in partnership with the Burberry house. On October 18, several personalities from the world of music, fashion and cinema posed in front of the Parisian museum and showed their best outfits.

The popular actress Isabelle Huppert, very chic in her metallic top and behind her dark glasses, notably took the pose just like her colleague, the actress and singer Camélia Jordana. Actress Karidja Touré (Bunch of girls) was smiling in her pale pink XXL jacket, alongside Franco-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei, dressed in a camel coat, turtleneck and jeans. American actor Ezra Miller (The Flash) had opted for a black trench coat in which he slipped a funny accessory: a wooden sword!





Other celebrities were also present: rapper Sneazzy West, fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth, South African model Candice Swanepoel in a red jumpsuit, French top Willy Cartier. Sublimated by stylist Hugo Toucas, the interpreter of Brittle wore a wrap dress with tricolor sheer sleeves and a pair of fishnet heels. A classic look, which goes very well to the young woman, who had already bet on beige and white tones during the Loewe show.

Irina Shayk was dressed all in black in a very low-cut sportswear outfit. She was joined by busty model Gia Bab and Burberry art director Riccardo Tisci. The evening was intended to be very grunge and heavy metal. Singer Eliza Douglas sang as the supermodels spun and hopped on the runway during the show.