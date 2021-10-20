Carrefour remains “conqueror” despite declining sales and failure with Auchan



CARREFOUR REMAINS “CONQUERING” DESPITE DROPPING SALES AND FAILURE WITH AUCHAN

by Dominique Vidalon

PARIS (Reuters) – Carrefour, which has just ended discussions with a view to a possible merger with its rival Auchan, remains “conqueror” despite the drop in sales in the third quarter and confirms its 2021 net free cash flow target “significantly” over one billion euros.

The leading European distributor reported a slowdown in its turnover in the third quarter in France, where its sales were impacted by the obligation of the health pass in large shopping centers.

“On the strength (…) of a balance sheet that is as solid as ever, and thanks to the commitment of its teams, Carrefour is more attractive and conquering than ever, at the service of its customers and shareholders”, declares its CEO, Alexandre Bompard, in a press release.





Carrefour and Auchan announced ten days ago that they had ended their discussions for a possible merger, which was the second failure this year for Alexandre Bompard in his attempts to create a distribution giant.

Carrefour is halfway through its five-year plan launched in January 2018 to reduce costs and strengthen its investments in e-commerce in order to better withstand competition from internet sales giants like Amazon, or discount brands like Lidl. and Leclerc.

Carrefour reported sales of 20.468 billion euros in the third quarter, up 0.8% on a like-for-like basis, but down compared to its 3.6% growth achieved over the three previous months.

In France, sales fell 0.3% after rising 4.0% in the second quarter. In hypermarkets alone, the revitalization of which is Alexandre Bompard’s priority, the drop even reached 2.8% while sales had increased by 4.3% in the previous quarter.

The introduction in August of the health pass intended to control the COVID-19 pandemic, which applies in shopping centers of more than 20,000 m2, impacted the activity “on the second part of the quarter”, underlines Crossroads.

(Dominique Vidalon, French version Tangi Salaün, edited by Jean-Michel Bélot)