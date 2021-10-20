Case of the sextape: Valbuena “shocked” after his conversation with Benzema – football

The trial in the sextape affair started this Wednesday. The opportunity for Mathieu Valbuena to return to his conversation with Karim Benzema, who is tried for complicit in attempted blackmail.

Valbuena and Benzema in the French team

On the first day of the trial the sextape affair , Mathieu Valbuena spoke at the helm this Wednesday. The Olympiakos attacking midfielder returned to his famous conversation with Karim Benzema Clairefontaine on October 6, 2015, as part of a rally of the France team, which earned the Real Madrid striker to be judged for complicit of attempted blackmail.

A few months earlier, the former Marseillais had been informed of the circulation of a sextape concerning him. He quickly filed a complaint after being contacted by a blackmailer. Told by the police that a new missionary would certainly try to approach him, the native of Bruges did not expect it to be his teammate in selection.

Mr. Valbuena – he was very insistent

When he tells me he wants to talk to me, I don’t think he’s going to talk to me about a. When I had this conversation, I walked out of that room, I was shocked. I felt that he insisted on making me meet someone who had to do the go-between. His trusted person. He was very insistent , said Valbuena in remarks relayed by RMC.





Since the start of the affair, Benzema has always claimed to have wanted to help his former teammate. Valbuena admitted that the Madrid striker was not aggressive and did not didn’t talk about money , before adding that we does not live in the Care Bears world. I knew very well that if I met this person, it was not for football tickets in exchange.

Valbuena would not have lodged a complaint if he had knew that Benzema was in this story

Finally, even if it is a victim in this case and believes that it’s very hard to hear what Karim may have said However, Valbuena has one regret. I would never have lodged a complaint if I had known that Karim Benzema was in this story , he admits. For me, for the France team … this story hurt me because otherwise I could have participated in Euro 2016. He has never again set foot in selection. Benzema, who was not present at the hearing, risks him in theory five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros.

