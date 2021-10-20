Case of the Valbuena-Benzema sextape: The two players meet in court

Is Karim Benzema guilty of an attempted sextape blackmail on Mathieu Valbuena? After years of debates and twisted blows, the criminal court of Versailles plunges from Wednesday in “the case” which shook French football. Star striker of Real Madrid, candidate declared for the Golden Ball in the wake of his performances with the Blues that he found in the spring, the 33-year-old player compared with four co-defendants, accused of being the actors of this attempt to blackmail.

Karim Benzema, who played Tuesday night in Ukraine with Real Madrid in the Champions League, was not present at the start of the hearing according to AFP. When the dates of his trial were announced for “complicity in attempted blackmail”, the player reacted by writing on Instagram: “Here is finally vamonos (let’s go), may the masquerade be extinguished forever“.

world Cup “He felt very misunderstood”: Marquinhos relativizes Neymar’s remarks on his future AN HOUR AGO

During the investigation, his lawyers demanded – in vain – a confrontation with Mathieu Valbuena, so that the two men can explain themselves in this case where everything is a question of interpretation. Karim Benzema pleads friendly advice to Mathieu Valbuena while the latter sees tort pressure. When he enters the room of the ex-Marseillais at the training center of Clairefontaine (Yvelines) on October 6, 2015, Karim Benzema simply claims to help his teammate to get rid of this problem of compromising video, a type of blackmail that seems to be quite common in the world of football.

Benzema, Pogba: who is the best player in the final? And the tournament?

The owners of the video are “big, big thugs“he warns. But luckily Karim Benzema can introduce him to a friend,”trustworthy person“, to solve the problem. Mathieu Valbuena interprets at the beginning the words of his teammate as a simple”friendly advice“, before realizing that Karim Benzema is linked to the instigators of this attempt at blackmail.





Indeed, if the Real Madrid player does not talk about money at any time, his highly recommended friend is none other than Karim Zenati, an intermediary contacted by the two alleged blackmailers, to put pressure on Mathieu Valbuena. The two men at the start of this affair are Axel Angot and Mustapha Zouaoui, individuals gravitating in the world of football who have recovered an intimate video of Mathieu Valbuena. Seeking to profit from it, they try to get in touch with the player.

Will Benzema win the Ballon d’Or? “He’s a credible candidate but he can’t win”

They first go through another international, Djibril Cissé, a time indicted before being dismissed, but the latter refuses to put them in contact with Mathieu Valbuena and warns his former teammate in Marseille of the existence of this video. They then pass through Younes Houass, who contacts Mathieu Valbuena on his phone before being put in touch with “Luka”, an undercover police officer who acts as an intermediary for the complainant.

But the exchanges do not progress and several times it is even “Luka” who relaunches Houass, which, according to the defense, constitutes a provocation to the infraction. An argument that will ultimately be invalidated, after long legal twists and turns, by the Court of Cassation.

Axel Angot, Mustapha Zouaoui, Younes Houass and Karim Zenati will be judged alongside Karim Benzema. Since this case, Valbuena has not been called up for the France team. Karim Benzema, placed in police custody on November 4, 2015, stayed away for more than five years before making a surprise return before the Euro in June. Since this comeback, he has multiplied the good performances with the Blues – with whom he has just won the League of Nations. The French Football Federation (FFF) is a civil party in this case, despite the return to the France team of its star striker.

Champions League Mbappé, flamboyance turns into addiction 9 HOURS AGO