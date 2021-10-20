Cassandre Fristot, the demonstrator with the anti-Semitic sign “But who? », Sentenced to six months in prison

His sign brandished in the streets of Metz, on August 7, during a demonstration by opponents of the health pass, with the names of several officials and intellectuals, including some of the Jewish faith, accompanied by the inscription “But who? Had aroused a stir. Prosecuted for “public provocation to racial hatred”, Cassandre Fristot, far-right activist and former member of the National Front (FN), was sentenced Wednesday, October 20 to six months in prison suspended by the criminal court of Metz .

the prosecution had required three months suspended prison sentence and three years of ineligibility against Mr.me Fristot, 34, who had not come to the hearing on September 8, and who was also not present on Wednesday. She faced up to one year in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros.

The young woman was also ordered to pay between a symbolic euro and 300 euros to eight of the thirteen organizations which had become civil parties, including the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (CRIF), Licra and SOS Racisme.

“This poster was not very complicated to understand but a little hidden to avoid the criminal sanction, which is not completely courageous. But the court was not mistaken, so it is a victory over anything that constitutes incitement to hatred ”, greeted Me Annie Levi-Cyferman, who defended the League of Human Rights, one of the civil parties. “It was well considered that she was not within the framework of the democratic debate but that it was indeed a crime, that she is a delinquent and that she was sentenced for not having respected the rules of Republic “added Me Levi-Cyferman.





“For her, it’s a defeat, she has always denied, she plays the frightened virgin, the naive, while she is a seasoned activist of the far right who carries the traditional anti-Semitic values ​​of the far right”, continued Me Levi-Cyferman. The public prosecutor of Metz, Christian Mercuri, had also specified that Mr.me Fristot was “Known for belonging to the far right movement”.

Suspended from national education

The dissemination of a photo of the sign, proudly brandished by Cassandre Fristot wearing a beret during the demonstration, had sparked an outcry within the political class and organizations fighting against racism and anti-Semitism.

The young woman, a substitute German teacher, was suspended by the national education, “Provisionally” according to his lawyers.

The lawyers of the thirteen civil parties had all insisted that the sign held up on August 7 bore “The deep scars of anti-Semitism” and the “Codes of conspiracy”, as Me David-Olivier Kaminski, lawyer for the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France. These claims were disputed by defense lawyers, who denied any anti-Semitism on the part of their client.

“I wanted to denounce the powerful, I blame them for their decisions and not their religious denomination”, said Mme Fristot to the police during his custody. Arguments that the court did not accept, which “Admitted that his poster was anti-Semitic because it clearly targeted Jews”, underlined Me Levi-Cyferman.

