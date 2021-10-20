Catalonia – Totally drunk, the driver narrowly escapes a spectacular road exit: the surreal images of the scene

Alerted by users, the Mossos d’Esquadra arrested the driver of a drunken semi-trailer whose driving was particularly dangerous.

It was on a national road in Baix Ebre, south of Tarragona, that a truck driver was filmed by the Mossos d’Esquadra (the Catalan police) while he was driving very dangerous.

On this two-way road without a central reservation, he failed to throw his truck onto the roadside before bringing it back to the road … where he came close to the passage on the other side of the direction of traffic.





Thanks to the notice of other local conductors i aturem a camió that circulated carefully by the N-340 al Baix Ebre. Detenim el conductor després de Comprovar que sextuplicava the taxa of alcohol permitted pic.twitter.com/MiGsFkwAiW – Mossos (@mossos) October 19, 2021

Alerted on social networks, the Mossos d’Esquadra had gone to the places where they were able to film the actions of this driver who failed to leave the road.

After this fright, the truck driver immediately stopped his vehicle. The man tested positive on the blood alcohol test with a rate six times higher than the authorized limit. He was stopped.