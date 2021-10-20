Celine Dion suffering: her sister gives details on the evil that gnaws at her

Claudette then gave some details about her famous sister, revealing that the interpreter of the tubes For you to love me again, If it were enough to love Where I’ll go wherever you will go To already suffered in the past from problems “to his muscles, legs and feet“. The cause ? “The steep slope of the stage she was performing on” to Caesars Palace. A strong inclination which strained the body of the diva hard. But while she has had several months off due to the coronavirus pandemic – postponing her world tour Courage World Tour to 2022 – it is amazing that such pains are returning now.





Celine Dion has performed twice in residence in Nevada – a veritable goose that lays golden eggs having grossed millions of dollars – from 2003 to 2007 and then from 2011 to 2019. The star started off with a fabulous show. directed by Franco Dragone (Cirque du Soleil) then had changed style by opting for a millimeter show in the company of a large orchestra. While the room Resorts World, the most expensive new hotel-casino on the Strip, was still under construction, what does it have in store for this third residence? The star is expected to sing in front of 5,000 spectators at each performance, 900 more than when she was at the Caesars Palace. A success that cannot be denied for the diva!

Impatient at the idea of ​​going back on stage, Celine Dion will do everything to get better. Her sister assures us that “her great professionalism and the passion that inhabits her will ensure that she will really have all the tools and the form she needs to bring this passion that inhabits her to port.“