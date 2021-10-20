Center Parcs: Pierre & Vacances sued by 238 owners for unpaid rents



Legal action has been taken by the owners of the cottages at Center Parcs de l’Ailette. (tony knight / PIXABAY)

As part of a collective action, 238 owners of cottages in the Center Parcs de l’Ailette (Aisne) have decided to take legal action against the Pierre & Vacances group. They are demanding payment of their rents which they have not received since November 2020. At the same time, the group that owns the center offers them an “effort” with seven and a half months of rent waivers as a substitute. of conciliation.

The owners of cottages at Center Parcs de l’Ailette are against the Pierre & Vacances group. In total, 238 of them have decided to initiate legal proceedings to try to win their case, namely the payment of their rent. The file will be examined during a summary hearing by the judicial court of Laon (Aisne), on October 27, report our colleagues from The union.





“If they don’t sign, they don’t get paid”

Since November 2020, the owners of these cottages have no longer received rent from the Pierre & Vacances group. The latter offered them a conciliation procedure with seven and a half months of abandonment of rents in the face of the financial difficulties encountered by the group due to the health crisis.

“What Pierre & Vacances is putting in place is neither more nor less blackmail which today cannot be heard by our customers, lamented Hawa Diack, lawyer for the owners of the cottages. They force the signing of this rider. If the co-owners sign, they are automatically paid their rent. If they don’t sign, they don’t get paid ”.

Obtain the conviction of Pierre & Vacances

The Pierre & Vacances group claims to have recorded significant losses due to the pandemic. But the owners of the cottages also wished to recall that the group had observed higher occupancy rates in the summer of 2021 compared to the reference summer of 2019.

“The objective is to obtain from the judge the conviction of Pierre et Vacances to pay all the rents due, to prevent them from continuing to use this conciliation as a means of obtaining additional payment terms”, added Hawa Diack.