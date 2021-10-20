Certain boxes of Alprazolam recalled by the National Medicines Safety Agency

the essential

This Tuesday, October 19, the National Medicines Safety Agency announced the recall of certain boxes of Alprazolam. In question: the maximum dose recommended in the leaflet is higher than normal.

Certain boxes of Alprazolam are being recalled. This Tuesday, October 19, the National Medicines Safety Agency announces in a press release that the KRKA France laboratory has recalled certain boxes of this anxiety treatment.





“The highlighting of an error in section 3 of the leaflet at the level of the maximum recommended dose in the treatment of anxiety” is the reason for this recall, details the press release, taken up by franceinfo. This leaflet should read “recommended dose: your doctor may increase your dose if necessary, up to the maximum dose of 4 mg per day, divided into several divided doses during the day”, and not “4 g per day”.

All “lots of Alprazolam HCS 0.25 mg and 0.5 mg, (in) tablet, currently on the market” are recalled by the KRKA laboratory. Pharmacists are also responsible for recalling patients who may have it “by any means at their disposal”. For those who have one of these boxes, an “exchange with a box of another equivalent generic specialty of their choice” will be made.