Champions League – Bayern play after crazy game

Bayern Munich, which remained on a 5-0 success against Dynamo Kiev in C1, continued its full card by inflicting a new correction (0-4) at Benfica Wednesday in Lisbon, on the third day of the Champions League. In the group E standings, the German team widened the gap at the top of the pool with nine points, five lengths behind their opponent in the evening, second. Earlier in the evening, FC Barcelona beat Dynamo Kiev (1-0) at home. The Catalans grabbed third place and have three points, two more than the Ukrainians, last. After many occasions, Leroy Sané delivered the Bavarians with a sumptuous strike on a free kick in 25 meters (70th, 1-0) before Everton scores his own side (80th, 2-0), Lewandowski scores his fifth goal in C1 this season (82nd, 3-0), placing him in second place in the scorers standings and Sané offers himself a double (85th, 4-0).

Julian Nagelsmann’s men, absent from the bench due to a flu-like infection on Wednesday, had a good first period full of rhythm and permutations but without finding the fault. Over the minutes and despite their obvious domination, the Munich came up against a well organized and compact Benfica block, the Portuguese having not conceded a single goal in C1 so far. Robert Lewandowski believed to open the scoring for Bayern just before half-time but his goal was logically refused after resorting to the VAR, the Pole scoring with his arm (42nd).





Lewandowski, already 19 goals

On returning from the locker room Thomas Muller then scored a goal after a Coman festival on the left side but, again, the referee invalidated him for offside after consulting the VAR (52nd). But Sané finally started the Bavarian goal machine, which remains on an average of around five goals per game this season, with a master free kick leaving no chance for Vlachodimos (70th, 1-0). From then on, Bayern took speed Benfica, and a center of Gnabry, whose entry (66th) changed the attacking face of his team, caused an against his camp of Everton (80th, 2-0) .

Lewandowski scored the 19th goal of his season after a pass from Sané in the middle of the box obliterating Vlachodimos (82nd, 3-0). Sané, again, was at the reception of a center back from Stanisic to complete a quarter of an hour of fire (85th, 4-0). Bayern’s last European away defeat dates back to a 3-0 loss to PSG on Matchday 1 2017/18, a record series which now spans 20 matches.