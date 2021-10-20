More

    Champions League: FC Barcelona

    Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona: the figures for the 2020-2021 season of Antoine Griezmann

    After two 0-3, at home against Bayern Munich and in Lisbon against Benfica, FC Barcelona must imperatively beat Dynamo Kiev, whether it is tonight at Camp Nou or on the next day in Ukraine. In other circumstances, Ronald Koeman would have turned his team against the weakest opponent in his pool but as his Barça is last, urgency dictates the situation.

    The Dutch coach therefore lines up his best eleven tonight, except for his attack, where he decided to leave Ansu Fati to rest in anticipation of Sunday’s Clasico and start Luuk De Jong. The player on loan from Sevilla has been a disappointment since his arrival. He has the opportunity this evening to score his first goal in front of his new audience. Note also the tenure in defense of Clément Lenglet, next to his pumps for a year. The Frenchman takes advantage of the injury of the Uruguayan Araujo.

    FCB: Ter Stegen – Mingueza, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba – F. De Jong, Busquets, Gavi – Depay, L. De Jong, Dest.
    Kiev: to come.

    Barça with Lenglet, without Fati against Dynamo Kiev

    The coach of FC Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman, starts Clément Lenglet in central defense for the reception at 6:45 p.m. of Dynamo Kiev. On the other hand, he left his nugget Ansu Fati at rest, the young winger having just returned to competition.

