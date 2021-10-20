Champions League: LOSC once again held in check on its lawn by Seville (0-0)

Lille still does not succeed. While we were waiting for a reaction, at least with pride, after the defeat against Clermont in the league, the Mastiffs were unable to extricate themselves from the trap posed by Sevilla FC on the European scene. At the end of a game that was both closed, balanced and not very exciting, the two teams shared the points (0-0). This draw does nobody’s business, except those of Salzburg, which has respectively 4 and 5 points ahead of Seville and Lille, thanks to its success against Wolfsburg (3-1).

Some will say that Lille is still alive in the Champions League, and they will be right. But the fact remains that the reigning French champion will have to roll up his sleeves during the return phase, when he will have to travel twice. In defense of the Mastiffs, signing a first success against the best defense in La Liga is not an easy task. And, as one would expect, the Andalusian club locked down, as did Lille, which gave the impression of a head-to-head between two fearful teams who initially sought not to lose. Much to the chagrin of the show.

Sad evening at Pierre-Mauroy

There were still some chills to put in the tooth, but they were unfortunately too rare for the meeting to change in one camp as in the other. We think of this rescue on his line from Tiago Djalo, after a very bad recovery from Adrian Grbic (20th), to this missed face-to-face of Renato Sanches, who took advantage of a bad pass behind a opponent (27th), the parade of the Lille goalkeeper on a curled shot from Lucas Ocampos who started very, very well (29th) or even on the bicycle of the same Ocampos on a good cross by Jesus Navas (48th). Small consolation prizes in a less festive evening.

Because it must be recognized that the offensive performance of Lille was again very disappointing in front of an audience that ended up extinguishing. Burak Yilmaz struggled as much as he lacked precision in the last move. He was not helped by Sanches, still too tight physically, let alone by Jonathan David, transparent in this match. On arrival, the finding is alarming: the European famine continues for LOSC, which has not tasted victory in the Champions League since 2014 (play-offs against Grasshopper). It’s starting to take a long time.

