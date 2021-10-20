Champions League: Porto logically beats AC Milan

FC Porto pushes AC Milan. This Tuesday evening, the Dragons beat the Rossoneri, on the smallest of the margins (1-0), on the third day of the group stage of the Champions League. At the Estadio do Dragao, the goal of Luiz Dias (65th) was therefore sufficient. Thanks to this first victory in the competition this season, FC Porto, which despite everything remains third in Group B, reunites with Atlético de Madrid, beaten by Liverpool (2-3). For its part, AC Milan remains dead last, with this third defeat in as many games already played.

For the very first time in their history, AC Milan therefore lost their first three matches in a Champions League group stage. For this new outing, Stefano Pioli’s men were handicapped by an incalculable number of absentees. Brahim Diaz, Alessandro Florenzi, Theo Hernandez, Franck Kessié, Mike Maignan, Junior Messias or Ante Rebic were missing. At kickoff, we therefore found, on the side of AC Milan, some players present in the starting eleven, but who were not necessarily used to playing together.

Serie A Giroud sounded the revolt of Milan, new leader 10/16/2021 At 8:48 PM

Follow a full year of sport and events on Eurosport for 69.99 euros!

Giroud was the only one to frame for AC Milan

The Rossoneri suffered from the start to the end of this meeting, taken by the throat by opponents, much more enterprising. A broad domination symbolized by a particular man. Luis Diaz, after quickly finding the post (5th), ended up scoring the small goal he needed, with a strike with his right foot (65th, 1-0). The Dragons shot 20 times on goal, but, apart from achieving their number 7, they only scored a second time, through Pepe (14th).





Thanks to their liveliness and their play in a touch of the ball, Sergio Conceicao’s men were very often, and especially very quickly, found in the opposing penalty area, then cornering the Milanese on their goal. Offensively, AC Milan showed almost nothing, clearly spending most of the time in their last 18 meters, while also having a hard time getting out of it. His first strike, out of his three obtained, only intervened in the 43rd minute of play, but Olivier Giroud, who started while Zlatan Ibrahimovic started on the bench, found Diogo Costa’s gloves on a header.

Second and still undefeated in Serie A, AC Milan, who had not played in the C1 since the 2013-14 season before this year, therefore shows a completely different face in the Champions League, since the start of this new campaign. . A very disturbing face, while the knockout stages are clearly moving further and further away. Unless there is a first burst of pride, next November 3 (6:45 p.m.), against FC Porto.

Serie A Milan stay the course behind Napoli 10/03/2021 At 6:40 PM