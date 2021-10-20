Charlene of Monaco: Her difficult pregnancy “her fault”? Shocking revelations!

While her foundation recently revealed that she had undergone a final operation – because of her ENT problems – before considering a return to Monaco, Princess Charlene still does not seem to pack up even though everything went successfully. . But does she really want to return to the principality? His life there has never been easy. Relatives, who demanded anonymity, made disclosures to the magazine SHE. From the start of her marriage to Prince Albert, it was difficult …

Charlene de Monaco, a former South African swimmer, met Prince Albert in 2000 but it was not until 2006 that the couple officially formed and appeared together. At the time, the joy is immense on the Rock since Prince Rainier has recently died and the new sovereign is single. In 2010, the lovers get engaged and, in July 2011, it’s wedding time! A tenth wedding anniversary that the couple celebrated separated … We then want to believe in the fairy tale but, already, a first rumor arises: Charlene would have tried to run away on the day of the wedding. Rumor since denied.





Very quickly, Charlene Wittstock’s popularity collapsed and bad tongues spoke thus behind her back. In addition to her very difficult learning of French for which she is reproached, she also does not manage to get pregnant and give an heir to the principality. “I think she got it into her head that everyone thought it was her fault, the prince having already recognized two children [Jazmin Grace, née en 1992 d’une liaison avec Tamara Rotolo et Alexandre Coste, né en 2003 d’une relation avec Nicole Coste, NDLR] born before marriage“, says a friend of hers today. Psychologically, the period is hard to live for Charlene. Lately, she would live elsewhere in”the terror of a new scandal” so “that we are talking about a paternity search for a Brazilian baby who would have been born in 2005“. But the palace is not worried and considers that it is a failed extortion of funds.

The former athlete, who grits her teeth and limits her media interventions, finally becomes pregnant three years later, “at the end of a medical journey that we imagine trying” precise SHE. In December 2014, she gives birth to twins Jacques and Gabriella. What to relieve her morally? “A little at first, but that was not enough to appease him completely“, adds the same friend. Since then, Charlene has hardly gained sympathy with the Monegasques and her long stay in South Africa, the source of all the rumors, has not helped. Far from her children, she would be elsewhere. even more unhappy. “She misses her children terribly, but she has no way of bringing them to her, constitutionally, they belong to the principality.“, adds someone close to the palace.