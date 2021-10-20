Charlene of Monaco: the sad confidences of one of her relatives, “they belong to the principality”

Gabriella and Jacques will they ever see their mother again? This is the question that the Monegasques can ask themselves, following the confidences of one of the relatives of Charlene of Monaco, for the magazine Elle.

Monegasques are losing patience. Since January 2021, Princess Charlene has still not set foot on the Rock, leaving behind Prince Albert and his children, Jacques and Gabriella. Stuck in South Africa, officially for ENT problems, the mother of two recently said that she misses her toddlers terribly: “I can’t wait to get home to reunite with my children who I miss terribly. I think any mom who has been separated from her children for months would feel the same as me,” she explained on Instagram.

But unfortunately, Charlene of Monaco is not ready to see her children again, according to the confidences of one of her relatives, in an article published She : “Her faith has deepened lately and it is a great help to her to keep going. She misses her children terribly, but she has no way of bringing them to her, constitutionally they belong to the principality”. So to fill the void of her children, the princess would have taken refuge in religion.

Charlene of Monaco: “She’s better”

Will Charlene of Monaco one day find her family in Monaco? Will his health problems improve? “The princess underwent an operation on Friday which went very well. This operation under general anesthesia is the last of the operations that she was to undergo following her ENT infection. She is now under observation for 48 hours. Better. It was also complicated for her because various problems affected her. She is still in South Africa but will be back very soon, we have to check the points with the doctors in a few days “, a source told AFP in early October.

