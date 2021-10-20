Christina Milian in Paris with M. Pokora: she offers herself a piercing madness and shows everything!

Currently in Paris, Christina Milian enjoys the charm of the capital. Going for a walk on October 19, 2021, Mr. Pokora’s wife first benefited from beauty treatments at the hotel clinic Lutétia. After a long cocooning moment and an ultrasound bodybuilding session, the mother of Violet (11 years old, born of her union with rapper The-Dream) and Kenna and Isaiah (5 months and 1 year old, fruits of her love with M . Pokora) decided to get a piercing Snug to the ear. Located at the level of the anti-helix, at the place of the inner fold of the cartilage, this piercing is known to be quite painful to perform because it passes through thick cartilage.

Determined to leave with her new jewel in her ear, the performer of the title When You Look At Me filmed the whole session with the jeweler who made her piercing. After disinfecting the (huge) needle that will pierce Christina Milian’s cartilage and then put on gloves, the young woman is about to begin. “Inhale and breathe“, she whispers to him when piercing the singer’s right ear.”Ok I did it! And I love it!“, confides the singer and actress of 40 years just after the intervention while she films in more detail her new jewel with rhinestones.





To achieve this piercing, Mr. Pokora’s wife went to the Djula jewelry store and chose the Piercing Barre Trio jewelry at 380 euros. A prestigious address since the store received the influencer Chiara Ferragni a few days ago, who also came to have her ears pierced.

The singer then joined her husband – currently at the Théâtre de la Madeleine in the play The Great Ambitions – to enjoy a TV night, or rather a football night. As a reminder, the performer of the title The planets recently played at the velodrome stadium for the Heroes match. With JUL, Drogba and Papin, the singer played during this charity match for the Didier Drogba foundation which fights for access to school for children in Côte d’Ivoire.