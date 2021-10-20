Christophe Urios will decide his future at the end of the year

Asked this Wednesday on his future by the newspaper “Sud-Ouest”, Christophe Urios replied that he was giving himself time to reflect and that he would not make a decision before the end of the year. At the club since June 2019, the manager of Bordeaux-Bègles had signed a four-year lease which will therefore end in June 2023. Will he replace the UBB by signing a contract extension (which he did not have? did not want to do in Castres, his previous club, where he stayed for four years, 2015-2019)? Will he be tempted by another adventure under other skies?