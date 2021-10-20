Clémence Castel (Koh-Lanta) determined to vote against Claude before falling back on Namadia? Jade’s revelations

Tuesday, October 19, TF1 broadcast a new episode of Koh-Lanta, The Legend, which ended with the surprise elimination of Namadia. However, as Jade reveals, the sympathetic pillar of the red team was not at the base in the sights of Clémence Castel, who would rather have liked to vote against Claude. Explanations.
The tribe just reunited in Koh-Lanta, The Legend. Because against all odds, it is Namadia who was eliminated by her fellow adventurers … This unexpected masterstroke, we owe it to Clémence Castel: big winner of the immunity test, the young woman was out of danger to the council and possessed an immunity amulet that she could give to whomever she wanted. Not being part of any alliance, the parental coach therefore decided to make a game of poker by immunizing Alix, whom she knew in danger, and by surfing on the voice that Namadia had recovered against him by arriving dead last at the immunity test. So three votes were enough (that of Alix, Alexandra and therefore Clémence), to which was added the penalty vote, to eliminate Namadia, while Alix had the majority of the other votes against her.
Jades cracks and bursts into tears
This master stroke, Jade, very close to Namadia, lived it very badly. A distress that we saw on the screen, when the young mother burst into tears and asked to leave at the same time as her adventure companion. “Namadia was the only one I trusted … What am I going to do with the others I don’t trust? I don’t belong here, I’m not like them. That’s why I wanted to go with him … I can’t have this Yellow-Red alliance with an Alix who is not right in her boots and can betray at any time “, Jade told us.
Namadia was not Clémence’s first choice …
In another interview, given to TVMag, Jade reveals another piece of information, which went completely unnoticed in yesterday’s episode: initially, it was not against Namadia that Clémence wanted to vote … but against Claude Dartois. But to be able to reverse the game, she needed the support of other allies, which she found in the person of Alix and Alexandra. Problem: the two girls did not agree to eliminate Claude. “I know that Clémence was ready to put Claude’s name on the ballot but Alix and Alexandra didn’t want to follow.“, declared Jade. The rest, we know it.