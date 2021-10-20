Club Bruges – Manchester City: the official line-ups

Manchester City must react in Bruges on Tuesday (9 p.m.). After winning the first set (6-3) against RB Leipzig on the first day of the Champions League group stage, the Skyblues were indeed inclined on the lawn of the Parc des Princes against PSG (0- 2). At the same time, Pep Guardiola’s men’s evening opponent, Club Brugge, 2nd in Group A, made a good impression. First by standing up to the Parisians at home (1-1), then by going to win in Leipzig (2-1). City will therefore be keen to win at the Jan-Breydel stadium to resume its forward march and pass the Belgians in the standings.

For this part counting for the 3rd day of the group stage of C1, Manchester City presents itself in its traditional 4-3-3 concocted by Pep Guardiola, deprived of Ferran Torres, John Stones and obviously Benjamin Mendy. Ederson Moraes takes his place in the cages behind Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo. Rodri is positioned as sentinel alongside Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne. In front, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are partners. For its part, Bruges counts on a 3-4-3 with Mignolet in the goals behind Mata, Hendry, Balanta, Nsoki, Sobol. Rits and Vanaken are partners in the midfield. Lang and Sowah take the halls alongside De Ketelaere.

Follow this match on our live commentary

The starting XI

Club Bruges: Mignolet – Hendry, Balanta, Nsoki – Mata, Rits, Vanaken, Sobol – Sowah, De Ketelaere, Lang

Manchester City: Ederson – Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo – Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne – Mahrez, Foden, Grealish