Club World Cup return in early 2022 with Chelsea, traffic jam ahead on schedule

The next Club World Cup will be held at the start of 2022, probably in February. The tournament, in which Chelsea will participate as the Champions League winner, will take place in the United Arab Emirates.

The Club World Cup will make a comeback. Not in Japan at the end of the year as initially planned, but in the United Arab Emirates in early 2022, probably in February. The announcement was made this Wednesday afternoon during the FIFA Council. As a reminder, this tournament is usually held in December, but the 2020 edition, organized in Qatar and won by Bayern Munich, had already been postponed to February 2021 due to the coronavirus epidemic.





A busy schedule for Chelsea

For this new edition of the Club World Cup, which pits the winning clubs of the main continental competitions against representatives of the host country, the European representative will be Chelsea as the winner of the Champions League last season. For the Blues, the schedule promises to be busy since it is in February that the knockout stages of the Champions League will take place. Ambitious and determined to shine in all competitions, they will also have the Premier League and National Cups to manage in parallel.

“It has been decided that the Club World Cup will take place in early 2022. The exact dates are yet to be confirmed. After Japan withdraws due to the pandemic, the United Arab Emirates will therefore be the host country. have already hosted this event a few times (in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018), “FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday. According to The Athletic, South Africa was also a candidate for the organization of this Club World Cup. But the United Arab Emirates have been able to be more convincing.