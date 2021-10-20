conditions, amount … What we already know





Summary

[Mis à jour le 19 octobre 2021 à 20h33] Fuel check or lower taxes? That is the question. On the eve of a new Council of Ministers, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal reopened the debate. While on Monday, the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, had defended the establishment of a gasoline check rather than a reduction in taxation, estimating in particular that “a cent reduction on the liter of fuel represents half a billion euros so it’s very expensive for a result that the French will not see “, Gabriel Attal was more careful Tuesday, October 19 in the morning, on the airwaves of RTL. “The last arbitrations are underway, we are working on it”, he said, adding in passing that “there is no excluded track, we want it to be, simple, fair and efficient “.

According to Les Échos, President Emmanuel Macron and his Prime Minister Jean Castex could decide the question on Wednesday, October 20, during a lunch. A decision which should be communicated in the wake, assure our colleagues who recall that a last arbitration meeting on the subject was held this Tuesday at the Elysee. Les Échos also believe they know that the reduction in taxes, although temporary, seemed to have the advantage, but had not yet been validated at the end of the day. It must be said that the equation is complex for the executive. While the presidential pre-campaign is already in full swing, the purchasing power of the French is at the heart of all concerns. However, ecology remains a factor not to be overlooked. Enough to give, you will understand, a hard time for the government which will have to decide. Still at the RTL microphone on Tuesday morning, Gabriel Attal was also optimistic on this subject: “protective measures” will soon be announced, “I think it’s a matter of days, and from here. the end of the week, of course, “he said.

For which people will the fuel check, also called gasoline check, be implemented? If the device has not been formalized or confirmed, the government does provide many criteria including those of income. However, unlike the system already in place in the Hauts-de-France region (see below), employees may not be the only ones concerned. “A stay-at-home mother who accompanies her children to school or a disabled person who needs to take her car must be able to be accompanied even if they are not working”, underlines a person close to the government in Paris. On the other hand, you will have to own your own vehicle. Conversely, the criterion of the presence of a public transport network should be included in the system. The goal remains to encourage the use of these transports and not to set up a system which would go against the ecological objectives of the government. The equation promises to be complex: what criteria will make it possible to determine whether the user benefits from a sufficiently efficient public transport network? Mystery…





The fuel check should be formalized very soon, if we are to believe the statements of the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, Monday, October 18, at the antenna of Europe 1. “As quickly as possible”, t he first announced. “For two years I was responsible for responding to the economic crisis and when there was the solidarity fund, we had to make sure that it went quickly to consumers. And it will be the same with this check: it it must reach those who need it most quickly, ”he then added. This new aid system will necessarily be targeted and reserved for certain low-income households. “It will not be a generalized aid for all motorists. It would be too expensive and would also go against our policy of environmental protection”, confided a relative of Prime Minister Jean Castex to the newspaper Le Parisien on Friday 15th October.

Mystery for the time being on the amount of this fuel check which should be allocated under conditions of resources. As a reminder, the amount of the energy check bonus paid in December 2021 to beneficiary households will be 100 euros. The regional aid already in place in certain communities, for example in the Hauts-de-France region, was 60 euros every three months, or 20 euros per month. The government should soon specify the envelope allocated to this device, and with the amount that will be paid to households.

Will the system devised by the government be close to that already established in the Hauts-de-France region since 2016? In this region, assistance of 20 euros per month is paid to employees under certain conditions. This is officially the “transport assistance” device, the criteria of which are specified on the region’s website. In addition to being domiciled in the Hauts-de-France region, you must also:

Travel in a private vehicle or a motorized two-wheeler for the majority of his trips between home and place of work,

Be an employee via a CDI or a CDD of at least one month. Temporary workers can also apply if they combine several contracts over a month,

The workplace must be at least 20 kilometers from home,

Be domiciled in a sector poorly served by public transport or certify staggered schedules that do not allow you to use them. Night work is particularly targeted as well as positions requiring a start of the day before 7 a.m. and / or an end of work after 10 p.m.

To verify their eligibility, residents of Hauts-de-France can perform a simulation and submit their application to the region’s website, via a dedicated “Transport assistance” page. 48,000 beneficiaries were identified by the region in 2020.

Another local authority had set up a financial assistance system for fuel, the metropolis of Nice, in 2018. The criteria were slightly different from those of Hauts-de-France: 10 kilometers between home and place of work, and be more than 500 meters from a tram station. 23,000 people had benefited from this assistance of 60 euros per quarter. However, the system ended in 2020, the metropolis having focused on supporting other forms of mobility such as a bonus for the purchase of an electric vehicle or a bicycle.