Consumer test – Toyota Yaris Cross vs Renault Captur E-Tech vs Hyundai Kona Hybrid, which is the most fuel-efficient urban SUV?

To answer this question, nothing could be simpler: we have concocted a loop mixing city, road and highway that we will take with each of our candidates of the day one after the other at the closest average speed possible and with an elementary eco-driving and the justice of the peace, it will be the pump of the service station to which we will refuel before and after.















And we start with the one that has long been the only hybrid proposition in the urban SUV category, the Hyundai Kona Hybrid. On the thermal side, we have a 1.6 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle which develops with the help of its 141 hp electric motor. It is associated with a six-speed double-clutch gearbox and its particularity is the presence of paddles on the steering wheel to adjust the power of the regeneration, which is as fun as it is effective in reducing consumption. The Korean manufacturer announces 4.9 l / 100 km of average according to the WLTP cycle, we will see what the Korean can do in reality.

















Second candidate: the Renault Captur E-Tech. It took a very long time to finally see a diamond hybrid arrive, but here it is. Despite its youth, its mature technical sheet commands respect: we also have a 1.6 4-cylinder Atkinson cycle which, supported by the electric, announces 145 hp. The transmission is very original, since it is a six-speed automated dog clutch model. Question systems to lower consumption, only classic on the other hand, with just a B mode increasing regeneration when lifting the foot. In the end, the diamond mark announces 5 l / 100 km all round, while waiting for the figures in real conditions.





















Last but not least : the Toyota Yaris Cross. It may be the latest addition to the category, but it benefits from over 20 years of hybridization experience, so the expectations are very high. He has a 3-cylinder 1.5, still with Atkinson cycle, and which develops 116 hp with a helping hand from the electricity fairy. Granted, it’s 30 hp less than its two rivals but the performance is very similar thanks to its contained weight. On the transmission side, we find the classic epicyclic train dear to the brand and, on the driving mode side, it will also be necessary to be satisfied with a mode B. Officially, it is given for 4.4 l / 100 km, is the will we find this half liter less compared to its competitors in reality?











And now is the time to take stock. The Hyundai Kona Hybrid, the oldest proposal in the category, begins by setting the bar very high by recording an impressive 4.66 l / 100 km on average, clear proof of the extraordinary extra efficiency brought by these famous paddles at the wheel and a totally freewheel in its weakest regeneration mode. Not to mention the fact that it is by far the most fun to do this exercise. Then comes the Renault Captur E-Tech whose mechanics, on the contrary, absolutely do not respond to the usual eco-driving techniques. The famous ultra-sophisticated transmission, with its fifteen modes, does as it pleases and therefore requires that we trust it. And with good reason, since the 4.92 l / 100 km of average announced by the pump are nothing to be ashamed of and, above all, are therefore accessible even to less experienced drivers. On the other hand, the others will perhaps be a little frustrated.











Now it’s Yaris Cross, with enormous pressure on the shoulders. We know that, exactly as in a 100% electric, a sensitive right foot does wonders with the epicyclic gear transmission, juggling between recovery and acceleration while passing through the few millimeters of the pedal travel which offers a freewheel. But maybe not at this point. And yet, the pump is categorical: 3.80 l / 100 km on average, the surprise is considerable! Despite an entire automotive sector now focusing on the electrification of thermal engines, Toyota remains the boss today.