Containment in Latvia, 41 dead in France … an update on the coronavirus

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

The situation in France

1,057 new cases of Covid-19 were identified on Monday, according to figures from Public Health France. Over the past seven days, the positivity rate stands at 1.1% and 1,338 people have been hospitalized, including 321 admitted to critical care. On Monday, 41 people were announced dead in hospital. The total toll of covid-19 stands at 117,306 dead since the start of the epidemic in France. The curve is therefore starting to rise again, which experts seemed to have predicted due to the drop in temperatures in particular. In addition, the tests having become paying last week, the positive cases could now be underestimated and the follow-up of the epidemic no longer be as precise as before.

Latvia is re-fining the population

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins announced Monday a lockdown of nearly a month due to the resurgence of the pandemic in his country and the low vaccination rate. “I apologize to those who have already been vaccinated, but the restrictions will apply to everyone,” Karins insisted to the press after a meeting of his government that lasted ten hours. “There are still too many unvaccinated people who catch the Covid and die in the hospital”, he justified.

Containment is to begin Thursday and extend until November 15, with a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., cafes, cinemas, theaters and concert halls closed, and restaurants will only be able to offer take-out food. .





Only stores selling food and essentials will be able to remain open and the majority of the workforce will have to work remotely, with the exception of construction, transportation and other jobs that cannot be done by telecommuting. The schools will also switch to distance learning, except for the youngest, up to the third level of primary school, who will be able to continue to visit the establishments. These measures are likely to be amended at another government meeting on Tuesday or at Wednesday’s parliamentary session before a vote.

Less than half of the 1.9 million Latvians have received the two doses of the Covid vaccine, allowing the epidemic to develop for a month. The contamination record has been broken every day last week, with 1,253 new cases and seven deaths recorded on Monday. This brings a total toll of 186,000 infections and 2,897 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The balance sheet in the world

The pandemic has made at least 4,895,733 dead worldwide since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources Monday at 10:00 GMT.

The United States are the most bereaved country with 726,149 dead, followed by the Brazil (603,465), India (452,290), Mexico (284,381) and Russia (224,310).

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.