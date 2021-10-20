Conviction of the hero of “Hotel Rwanda”: prosecutors appeal

The Rwandan prosecution announced on Wednesday that it had appealed the 25-year prison sentence Paul Rusesabagina, a former hotelier whose story inspired the film “Rwanda HotelAnd became a fierce critic of President Paul Kagame. The public prosecutor, who had requested life imprisonment against him, appealed against all the decisions handed down on September 20 against the 21 defendants, the spokesman for the prosecution, Faustin Nkusi, told AFP.

Known for having enabled the rescue of more than a thousand people during the genocide of 1994, Paul Rusesabagina, 67, was found guilty “to have founded and belongedAt the National Liberation Front (FLN), a rebel group accused of carrying out deadly attacks in Rwanda in 2018 and 2019. The trial was held under conditions denounced by human rights organizations. At the time of the verdict, the main prosecutor, Aimable Havugiyaremye, had expressed the dissatisfaction of the prosecution, “all the defendants having been sentenced to less than the requisitions“.

Paul Rusesabagina has used his Hollywood notoriety to give global resonance to his positions against the Kagame regime. He had been living since 1996 in exile in the United States – where he holds a “green card– and in Belgium, before being arrested in Kigali in 2020 in troubled circumstances, when a plane he thought was bound for Burundi got off.