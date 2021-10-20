Coronavirus: Britain does not rule out restrictions as it “loses ground”



CORONAVIRUS: GREAT BRITAIN DOES NOT EXCLUDE RESTRICTIONS AS IT “LOSES GROUND”

by Alistair Smout and Michael Holden

LONDON (Reuters) – UK Health Minister Sajid Javid on Wednesday resisted doctors’ call for a return of health restrictions to stem a growing new wave of COVID-19 cases, but he did not rule out this hypothesis if the population refuses vaccination offers.

Britain on Tuesday reported 223 more deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak, a daily record since last March, while nearly 50,000 new infections were reported on Wednesday – a peak in Europe.

If the government’s plan is to rely on the vaccination campaign and treatments against COVID-19 to limit the impact of the health crisis this winter, rather than impose restrictions or containment, Sajid Javid does not has not ruled out the implementation of a “Plan B” with recourse to teleworking and a health pass.





He called on the 5 million people over the age of 16 who have not yet been vaccinated to remedy this, and demanded that those affected by a vaccination booster accept it.

“If we don’t play our part, by getting vaccinated, with the behavioral changes we can adopt, it will be more likely to have restrictions this winter,” the Minister of Health said at a conference. hurry.

“If an insufficient number of people get their vaccine booster (…), if people don’t wear masks when it is better to do so (…), it will affect us all, and of course make it more likely additional restrictions, ”he added.

The number of new coronavirus infections could reach the threshold of 100,000 daily, warned Sajid Javid, stressing that the coronavirus epidemic was not over and that Britain was losing ground in its efforts to contain the health crisis with vaccine deployment.

“We need to maintain the progress we have made, we could lose it if people do not accept the offers of vaccination,” he said.

(Report Alistair Smout and Michael Holden, with Estelle Shirbon and Andy Bruce; French version Jean Terzian)