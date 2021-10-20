could French people who refuse their 3rd dose be deprived of a health pass?

Prime Minister Jean Castex relies on the opinion of the High Authority of Health to know if this hypothesis is viable or not.

How will the fight against Covid-19 in France evolve? While the national incidence rate is gradually rising nationally in recent weeks and several departments, including Meuse and Lozère, are affected by a much stronger circulation of the virus, the executive is considering how definitively stem the pandemic.

A word from HAS

This Monday, during an unexpected meeting with the press in Rome, Prime Minister Jean Castex, who a few hours earlier had been able to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican, referred to one of these hypotheses. For him, it would be possible to condition the health pass of the French to the injection of a booster dose and therefore, by extension, to suspend the document of individuals who would refuse this famous third dose.

“The conditions to benefit from the pass are fixed by the HAS (Haute Autorité de Santé). It is up to the HAS to tell us whether or not we should extend the eligibility of the pass to the third dose? The opinion is requested”, a- he blurted out.

With BFMTV, Matignon temporizes. “The question of suspending the vaccination pass for a third dose will be submitted to the arbitration of the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister. Then, if it is validated, an opinion will be required from the HAS and the Scientific Council”, we are told.





“Bad idea”

On the side of health professionals, the idea is not successful. Contacted by our branch, Professor Yves Buisson, member of the National Academy of Medicine and president of the Covid-19 group believes that this is a “bad idea.”

“If the required measure is to remove the health pass from people who have received two vaccinations on the pretext that they refuse or that they have not yet given their booster injection, it is a bad idea. […] This third dose is not of considerable epidemiological importance which has been demonstrated. Rather, people who have not yet been vaccinated should be encouraged to do so. That will be more effective than going to annoy these people, ”he said.

For him, “it is not the goal of a vaccination campaign to target these people.”

“When you have two doses, it’s good. Two doses, plus a booster, is better,” he adds.

On the side of the HAS, it is estimated that this is a “position which is more political than scientific”, explains to BFMTV Jean Daniel Lelievre, head of the infectious disease department at the Henri Mondor hospital and expert at the High Authority of Health. “If the government asks us about this, we will provide an answer. But in my personal opinion, it is not the role of the High Authority for Health to pronounce on this.”