Covid-19: hospitalizations are still falling in Occitania, but Aveyron and Lozère worry

the essential

The incidence rate is on the rise “in most departments” in the region, reports ARS-Occitanie on Tuesday evening in its latest update on the epidemic situation.

Despite the end of the reimbursement of tests by the Health Insurance, the number of cases is on the rise again in the majority of the departments of the Occitanie region, warns the ARS on Tuesday, October 19. In two departments in particular: Aveyron and Lozère, the incidence rate even exceeds the alert threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. But the increase in this rate concerns the Hérault, Pyrénées-Orientales, Ariège, and even the Tarn just as well.

On average, regional health authorities have recorded an increase of 321 new cases per day over the past seven days. The percentage of positive tests now stands at 0.9%.





The dashboard in Occitania.

ARS-Occitanie



Nevertheless, the figures reflecting the hospital tension remain good, with 494 hospitalizations in progress on Tuesday evening, or 22 less compared to the last assessment transmitted Friday evening.

90 of these patients are treated in intensive care and critical care, specifies the ARS. A number that fell by three units in four days.

The situation in Aveyron nevertheless worries the authorities, who have launched a series of screening campaigns in several places of the department for the weekend.