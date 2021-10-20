Covid-19: how many times can you machine wash your surgical mask, you finally have the answer

On Monday, Pilippe Cinquin, author of a study published in the journal Chemosphere on October 11, said surgical masks would meet standards after “ten washes”.

The scientific coordinator of the Grenoble University Hospital Center for Clinical Investigation, Philippe Cinquin, said on France Info that a “washed surgical mask remains more efficient than a mask” made of fabric. Author of a study on the subject published in the journal Chemosphere on October 11, he carried out laboratory tests alongside a team of French researchers for a year and a half.





The researchers machine washed surgical masks. After ten washes, they observe that they remain more efficient than a fabric mask. Their bacteria filtration power reaches 98%. Good news for the wallet: using a mask per day costs on average 150 euros per year. Reusing it for ten days will divide this cost by ten.

It is up to the competent authorities to decide

Based on this laboratory demonstration, Philippe Cinquin judged that “it is up to the competent authorities, in particular the High Council of Public Health, to recommend the washing of surgical masks”. He said he was waiting for “a regulatory solution” to consider surgical masks, “which are prohibited from being reused”, as fabric masks “conforming to the Afnor specification”.

Philippe Cinquin also sees this opportunity as “an ecological issue” because “the proportion of plastics corresponding to these surgical masks represents 1% of all plastic in France”.