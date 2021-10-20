Covid-19: the incidence rate is on the rise in Seine-Maritime

76 news See my news

The incidence rate is on the rise in Seine-Maritime after a period of stagnation, announced the regional health agency on October 19, 2021. (© Les Nouvelles de Sablé / Illustration)

THE’regional health agency (ARS) of Normandy carried out a statistical update on thecovid-19 epidemic Tuesday, October 19, 2021. With one observation: the incidence rate, one of the indicators making it possible to assess the evolution of the epidemiological situation, starts to rise again. “Normandy seems to have started a growth phase for several days,” indicates the ARS, with an increase of 28.7% noted in Seine-Maritime.

A rate slightly above the Norman average (+ 27.6%), although still far from the neighbor Eurois (+ 54.5%), which shows the highest increase. “As in the rest of the territory, the circulation of the virus gives signs of recovery in Normandy”, underlines the ARS, which invites not to relax on the respect of the barrier gestures, in particular with the fragile people.





No impact on hospital activity

Despite the increase in this indicator, hospital activity is not impacted. It is even on the decline. 110 people with covid-19 are hospitalized in Seine-Maritime, including 10 in intensive care, against 128 and 15 on October 12.

Similarly, the positivity rate remains stable at the regional level with a result below 1% (0.9% against 0.7% last week). Seine-Maritime is slightly below this value. 49,060 people were tested in the department between October 10 and 16. 377 presented a positive result, that is to say a rate of approximately 0.77%.

The vaccine booster campaign is also in full swing. “Every 65 years and over are concerned by the administration of a booster dose”, underlines the ARS, as well as “all the professionals working in the field of health and medico-social”. As of October 10, 2021. 84.2% of Normans eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated, 85.8% were primary vaccinated.

