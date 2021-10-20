Covid-19. What do we know about the new Delta subvariant that is spreading in the UK

It is called the “AY4.2”. A new subvariant of the highly contagious Delta is under heavy surveillance in the UK.

“We are monitoring ‘this new shape’ very closely and will not hesitate to take action if necessary,” said a spokesperson for Downing Street.

The fear of even greater transmissibility

The emergence of this new variant despite the very strong contagiousness of the Delta, which tends to rule out new strains, raises fears of an even stronger transmissibility.

But for the moment it is not established that this new sub-variant is more contagious.

The appearance of the subvariant comes as the United Kingdom, which deplores nearly 139,000 deaths from Covid-19, is faced with a growing number of positive cases, now exceeding 40,000 each day, an incidence rate well higher than in the rest of Europe.





Some scientists attribute the current degradation, which for the moment mainly concerns adolescents and young adults, to the weak vaccination of minors, to the decrease in the immunity of the oldest vaccinated very early, or to the lifting in July in England. most of the restrictions such as indoor masks.

The new variant almost non-existent outside the UK

But for François Balloux, director of the Institute of Genetics at UCL, the new variant “is not at the origin of the recent increase in the number of cases in the United Kingdom”. She explains that with its low frequency so far, even “a 10% higher transmissibility could only have caused a small number of additional cases.”

The emergence of AY4.2 does not constitute “a situation comparable to the emergence of the Alpha and Delta strains which were much more transmissible (50% or more) than all the strains in circulation at the time,” added the searcher.

The new variant AY4.2 is almost non-existent outside of the UK, apart from three cases in the US and a few more in Denmark, which have since almost disappeared.

Work is underway to test its resistance to vaccines.