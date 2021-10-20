Covid: Merck’s access to treatment facilitated thanks to an investment from the Gates Foundation

By Laurent P. Posted on October 20, 2021 at 5.30 p.m.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced this Wednesday, October 20, 2021 to invest, up to $ 120 million, in the production of the treatment (in its generic version) developed by the American laboratory Merck to prevent severe forms of the disease . A preventive treatment, by tablet, currently under study by the FDA, the Food & Drug Administration.

Enough to advance the production of processing against the Covid… The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced this Wednesday, October 20 that it has invested in the production of a generic version of molnupiravir, preventive treatment developed by the American laboratory Merck (not to be confused with the German laboratory) and particularly effective against severe forms of the disease, if taken at the first symptoms. A treatment that is the subject of a study of the FDA, after the laboratory has submitted an application for marketing authorization.





The money invested must therefore be used to help the production of a generic (and therefore cheaper) version of the drug by companies that have signed an agreement with Merck, which licensed them. Companies based mainly in India. In total, the American laboratory plans to produce 10 million tablets by the end of 2021, but the risk is that a majority of this production will be reserved for rich countries: “The global supply (of vaccines) has been bought by the rich countries“, Explain Trevor Mundel, president of the global health division of the Gates foundation. He adds : “We must prevent this from happening again“.

Regarding the generic treatment, the partner laboratories explained, as explained to us by our colleagues from South West, being able to produce 10 million tablets per month, “but the problem is they probably won’t do it until they see what the demand is and who will pay“, continues Trevor Mundel. And to continue: “This is what we want to speed up, we don’t want them to wait“.

An investment that must also be used for a communication program on the use of the treatment, so that it is used correctly in all the countries where it will be available.