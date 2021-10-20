Cristiano Ronaldo curses him, this statue will piss him off again

Madame Tussauds created the event by opening its first branch in the Arab world. The famous wax museum has had a location in Dubai since last week. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are represented there.

The two football stars are big regulars in statues and as far as Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned, it has not always been a success. At Madeira airport, the birthplace of the Manchester United star, his bust had been totally missed to the point that CR7’s family demanded that it be redone. This time, there is nothing to complain about the resemblance of the wax statue of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai. But there is still a problem …

NOW OPEN! Our doors are open and we are thrilled to welcome you to the star-studded party of a lifetime. Head to https://t.co/yVAIyjk3hQ to book your tickets NOW!#MTDubai#MadameTussaudsDubai#Dubai#FeelTheFame#OpeningSoon@bluewaters_dxb pic.twitter.com/aV41wg4vrE – Madame Tussauds Dubai (@Tussauds_Dubai) October 14, 2021

As reported with humor The Sun, the star of Portugal was represented with the jersey of the wrong club since Cristiano Ronaldo wears in the Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai the tunic of Juventus Turin. However, it will have escaped no one that CR7 left the Old Lady to join Manchester United this summer. A new huge fail for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has definitely had no luck with the statues in his effigy since the start of his career. The dumpling is all the more damaging as for the rest, the statue is absolutely magnificent.





Lionel Messi also pictured

Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo is perfectly recognizable. The work of 20 artists from the London studio has been incredible and very meticulous as each strand of human hair has been implanted using a needle. A work of goldsmith that gives a representation more real than life for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose only flaw in this work of art is ultimately the simplest thing to achieve, namely the jersey which was also made in wax. A perfectly made jersey… for Juventus Turin, not Manchester United. This spoils a magnificent work bearing the effigy of the Portuguese Ballon d’Or, when the museum has just been opened.

As far as Lionel Messi is concerned, the record is different. The Argentine star is well represented with the jersey of his new club, namely Paris Saint-Germain. But to the eye, he clearly appears less well drawn than Cristiano Ronaldo, although the model of creation was the same. Other athletes have been made and for once, the wax statues are absolutely perfect and do not suffer from any defect. This is particularly the case of those representing Conor McGregor, the champion of the UFC or the Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton.

Man Utd fans react angrily after Madame Tussauds unveil statue of Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus shirthttps: //t.co/4KGVgr1xl3 – The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 18, 2021

Managing Director of Madame Tussauds in Dubai, Sanaz Kollsrud welcomed the opening of the branch in Dubai and the representation of certain high-level athletes. “We are expecting many local and international visitors. We have chosen the talents that are important and popular in the region ” the director said, perhaps waiting for new sportsmen in wax. Kylian Mbappé, represented at the Grévin Museum, could for example enter it in the coming months given his incredible fame on a global scale.