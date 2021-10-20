Crusader sword found off Israel

An amateur diver made an incredible discovery this Tuesday, October 19 by unearthing at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea, south of the port city of Haifa (Israel), a sword in very good condition dating back to the time of the Crusades.

The incredible 900-year-old treasure was found by Shlomi Katzin 200 meters from the coast of Carmel, 4 meters deep, thanks to a movement of water that displaced the sand and made the object appear, entirely covered with shells.

According to Nir Disterfeld, an inspector with the Israel Antiquities Authority’s theft prevention unit, quoted by the Jerusalem Post, the weapon is said to be made of cast iron, with a one-meter blade and a 30-centimeter guard.





A site well known to archaeologists

The site of the discovery is well known to archaeologists since it was an anchorage site in the Bronze Age, 4,000 years ago. Other remains have been found on this site, such as stone anchors from this period, as well as iron anchors from the Roman period and artefacts from the Byzantine Empire.

This natural cove would have served as a shelter for sailors for many years. In total, eight crusades to the Holy Land took place between the 11th and 13th centuries.

This sword of a crusader will be cleaned and restored to its original condition before being on display to the public.