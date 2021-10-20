Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the ax falls, we will have to wait until 2022 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S versions

Since the catastrophic launch of Cyberpunk 2077 at the end of last year, CD Projekt worked as best they could to improve the experience, giving only a few new crumbs to players who have already returned Night city in all directions. Last month, the studio gave an update on the “next-gen” version of the game and that of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, both previously announced for this year. It was then still a question of an exit in 2021, but without it being a certainty. It was to be suspected, so it will no longer be the case.

It is at the turn of a brief statement shared on social networks that CD Projekt therefore announces the postponement of the releases of these PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of its two titles until 2022, giving only vague launch periods which will therefore remain to be defined.

Dear players, dear players, We have an important update for next-gen updates for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for consoles and PC. Following the recommendations provided by the development teams for both games, we have decided to postpone their releases until 2022. Our current target for Cyberpunk 2077 is Q1 2022 and Q2 2022 for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Our apologies for the extended wait, but we wish to do this properly.

These few additional months should therefore help the developers to offer these games in the way that is, hoping that this does not mean hours of crunch to manage to meet these new deadlines.

