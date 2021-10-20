Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 Xbox Series X and PS5 postponed to 2022 | Xbox one

We could feel it coming and it is now a reality. The Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 versions of Cyberpunk 2077 will ultimately not be released at the end of 2021 and are postponed until early 2022. The same is true for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. CD Projekt Red has just confirmed the information.

Delayed next-gen versions

Last July, the developers again confirmed that The Witcher 3 would be released this year on Xbox Series X | S and PS5 in an optimized version. Hopes were also revived just a few days ago when the game appeared at the European organization PEGI. And yet, this new version of the game will not arrive before the second quarter of 2022, that is to say between April and June 2022.

The same goes for Cyberpunk 2077 which will finally be available on Xbox Series X | S and PS5 in the first quarter of 2022 instead of this end of the year. This is only a half-surprise when we remember the words of the director of development last September.





The goal is to release the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 at the end of this year. At the same time, bearing in mind the lessons we have learned over the past year and bearing in mind that this project is still in development, we cannot say for sure that the production schedule will not change.

This time, CD Projekt therefore seems to have learned from past lessons and does not wish to release unstable versions of its two flagship licenses at the risk of disappointing the players on the one hand, and of pressing its teams with infernal rates of somewhere else. The appointment is now set for next year. The developer specifies that these two postponement decisions were taken following the recommendations of the teams in charge of the games, a good thing when it goes in that direction!