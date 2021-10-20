Cyberpunk 2077: PS5 and Xbox Series versions will not officially release in 2021

This is news that may annoy more than one: no, Cyberpunk 2021 will not arrive by the end of the year as planned. CD Projekt has just released a press release revealing the doldrums.

Released last December on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Cyberpunk 2077 has unfortunately become known for its catastrophic and hasty launch, despite the countless postponements of CD Projekt RED. Well aware of the media flop, the Polish developers chose to take their time for the PS5 and Xbox Series version: according to the latest news, this new generation version was therefore scheduled for the end of the year. Except that…

An early 2022 release for Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series

The FPS-RPG which had however caused so much sensation during its promotional campaign will therefore arrive, once again, not in time. In a official press release, CD Projekt thus declares that the publication has been postponed to the first quarter of 2022, or in the period from January to March 2022.





No specific reason is given except that according to “The recommendations of people supervising development”, the management of the company decided to grant an additional time. While some will obviously be disappointed, let’s still try to see the glass half full: it is better to get the most careful experience possible, even if the gestation takes time, rather than plunge into a technically failed adventure. as was the case in 2020.

And since bad news never comes on its own, know that the PS5 and Xbox Series edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is also postponed until next year … and even the second half of 2022.