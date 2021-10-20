damning new testimony in the Sala case

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the complete list of the Canaries

Yesterday, we relayed the texts sent by David Henderson on the evening of the plane crash that claimed the life of Emiliano Sala on January 21, 2019. Exchanges that the court made public as part of the trial supposed to shed light on this sad affair and for which the organizer of the flight has already admitted his guilt. And he did well in view of the last piece of information that had just fallen …

We learn that the owner of the aircraft having crashed in the English Channel, Fay Keely, had expressly asked Henderson to no longer call on the services of pilot David Ibbotson because of aviation complaints. But Henderson ignored this injunction and he even asked Ibbotson to pilot Mrs Keely’s sister as well as Emiliano Sala on his journey from Nantes to Cardiff. With each passing day in this fatal trial, David Henderson’s guilt increases …

The owner of the Piper Malibu aboard which Sala was killed, had asked Henderson to stop calling David Ibbotson after alerts received from the aviation body. “A little later, I learned that he had asked Ibbotson to transport my sister” pic.twitter.com/e3FMg4i55o

– Kate Stent (@ KateStent1) October 20, 2021