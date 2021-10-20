damning text messages revealed during the trial

In the context of the trial concerning the death of Emiliano Sala in the crash of the plane which carried him from Nantes to Cardiff in 2019, damning texts were revealed. The messages implicate David Henderson, the man accused of organizing the theft.

Disturbing and damning text messages brought to the attention of the jurors. On the second day of the trial on Tuesday, the British prosecution accused David Henderson, the man accused of organizing the flight that transported footballer Emiliano Sala, who died in the plane crash in 2019, of having been motivated by greed in disregard of safety, hiring a pilot he knew was unqualified.

David Henderson, 67, is on trial in Cardiff, Wales, for acting in a reckless or negligent manner that could have endangered the plane in which the Argentinian striker FC Nantes was traveling. He was joining the Cardiff City club, where he had just been transferred for 17 million euros. “Mr. Henderson, as an operator, organized” the return flights between Nantes and Cardiff in January 2019, prosecutor Martin Goudie told jurors. These two flights “were organized because it was in his financial interest,” he said, and “he ignored certain (security) requirements when it suited him and his business interests.”

According to Mr. Goudie, the accused was initially supposed to fly the aircraft, which crashed in the English Channel on January 21, 2019. But, busy, he had made sure that David Ibbotson, a 59-year-old pilot whose body was not has not been found, take its place.

Disconcerting SMS

The prosecutor accused the sexagenarian of having acted negligently “by using a pilot” whom he knew full well that he “was neither qualified nor competent to carry out these flights”. Indeed, “Mr. Ibbotson did not have a commercial pilot license, his rating for (this) type of aircraft had expired in November 2018 and he was not competent to fly in the weather conditions that Mr. Henderson knew. that these flights could encounter “, underlined Martin Goudie.





David Henderson had been warned of concerns about Ibbotson’s skills, but he brushed them aside, writing the pilot in a text message that the only “prerequisite was willingness to listen and learn.” “We both have the opportunity to make money,” he also sent the deceased pilot, in a text message read by the prosecutor, “but not if we upset customers or if we attract the attention of the CAA “, the body which regulates civil aviation in the United Kingdom.

“Ibbo crashed the Malibu and killed himself along with the VIP passenger!”

Hours after the crash, the accused sent messages to several people asking them to “shut up” and suggesting that the incident would open “a whole Pandora’s box,” the prosecutor told jurors. “Ibbo crashed the Malibu and killed himself with the VIP passenger! Sacred disaster. There will be an investigation,” he also sent the next day to the person who had worried about the skills of the pilot.

The latter lost control of the aircraft, which then broke in flight, during a maneuver carried out at too high a speed, “probably” intended to avoid bad weather in order to be able to fly on sight, had asserted in March 2020 the final report of the British Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). The body of the 28-year-old player, whose disappearance had moved the football world, was found in the carcass of the device, more than two weeks after the accident, at a depth of 67 meters. His remains were repatriated in February 2019 to Argentina. The trial, which began Monday with jury selection, is scheduled to last two weeks.